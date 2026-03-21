Timothée Chalamet might star in Brad Pitt’s next big movie: Deets inside

Timothée Chalamet and Brad Pitt are officially circling the same project – and yes, it’s already sounding like prestige cinema bit.

The duo (well, sort of – stay with us) are attached to produce a film adaptation of Playground, the best-selling novel by Richard Powers.

The project has landed at Warner Bros., which seems to be collecting A-listers like infinity stones lately.

Here’s the twist: Chalamet isn’t locked into star… yet.

The film is still in early development, but he’ll get first dibs once things move forward. Translation? Don’t be surprised if he ends up front and center.

The story itself is big, brainy, and, a little existential. It follows “Todd Keane and his two best friends from the University of Illinois, through the tech boom of Silicon Valley to the phosphate-mined Polynesian island of Makatea. The story explores love, friendship and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.”

So yeah–expect emotions, algorithms, and probably at least one-character staring dramatically into the ocean.

Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, is backing the project, continuing its streak of prestige adaptations.

They are also quietly working on another Powers novel, Bewilderment, because why not double down?

Meanwhile, both stars are already cosy with Warner Bros. – Chalamet with Dune: Part Three and Pitt through the upcoming F1: The Movie.

And if Pitt seems busy, it’s because he is – he’s just wrapping The Riders after filming in Greece.

Now the real question: do we get Chalamet and Pitt on screen together? Stay tuned.