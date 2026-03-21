Austin Butler, Tom Cruise rumours shake up ‘Miami Vice’ reboot

Is Austin Butler about to headline Miami Vice – with Tom Cruise as his villain? That was the rumour. Reality? A bit less cinematic.

Buzz started building around a Miami Vice reboot with Butler and Michael B. Jordan reportedly circling the lead roles.

Then came the twist: Cruise might reunite with Joseph Kosinski (yes, the Top Gun: Maverick duo) for a Miami Vice reboot – this time as the bad guy. Sounds fun, right? Slight problem: insiders are already shutting it down.

According to multiple reports, including chatter from industry scoopers, Cruise is not attached to the project – at least for now. Whether he was ever approached? That part’s still murky.

And it gets messier.

The reboot has been loosely linked to Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler as leads, but even those casting rumours aren’t locked. No signed deals, no official announcements – just a lot of “wait and see.”

Meaning: this “buzzy” project is still figuring itself out.

Universal has penciled in an August 6, 2027 release, so something has to give soon – maybe at CinemaCon, maybe later… or maybe with a delay (Hollywood loves those lately).

Meanwhile Cruise isn’t exactly bored.

He is gearing up for Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, hitting theaters October 2. Beyond that, he’s juggling multiple projects with Christopher McQuarrie—including an action franchise, a musical, and even a return to his chaotic Tropic Thunder alter ego.

So… villain in Miami Vice?

Right now, it’s more fan fiction than fact.