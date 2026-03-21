Meet Olivier Rioux, college basketball's tallest player sending internet into frenzy

Florida native Olivier Rioux is making waves on social media this college basketball season.

On March 20, Rioux added another "first" to his list while stepping into Florida’s 2026 NCAA Tournament opener against Prairie View A&M.

The Tampa crowd left stunned with 1:54 minutes into the game when Florida’s head coach Todd Golden finally gave the go-ahead to Rioux, who throughout the game had been chanting, “We want Ollie!”

Florida redshirt freshman Olivier Rioux stepped onto the court with the Gators ahead by 62 points. Thus, Rioux became the tallest player to ever appear in an NCAA Tournament game.

Rioux seized the moment, hammering home a two-handed dunk for his debut points of the NCAA tournament.

The Florida giant closed the game with two points, two rebounds and an assist as the Gators routed Prairie View A&M 114-55.

Who is Olivier Rioux?

Olivier Rioux with roots in Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada, debuted last season for the Gators in the NCAA Tournament.

Rioux is no stranger to records, as he previously set the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest teenager at age 16 with a height of 7 feet and 7 inches.

Olivier’s long list of “firsts" didn’t just end up here.

Rioux stands at a height of 7 feet and 9 inches, and weighs 305 pounds.

Earlier this season, Rioux earned the title of becoming the tallest player who has played at either the amateur or professional levels.

Overall, Florida’s big man with 7 feet and 7 inches, Rioux has appeared in 11 games, including six Southeastern Conference games.

Rioux became the tallest player to ever score a point on December 17, last year when he made a free throw against Merrimack.

Despite the fact that his team lost to Florida’s No. 1 side in NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 20, he made waves for being the tallest player in college basketball.