 
Geo News

Meet Olivier Rioux, college basketball's tallest player sending internet into frenzy

Rioux previously set the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest teenager at age 16 with a height of 7 feet and 7 inches

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 21, 2026

Meet Olivier Rioux, college basketball&apos;s tallest player sending internet into frenzy
Meet Olivier Rioux, college basketball's tallest player sending internet into frenzy

Florida native Olivier Rioux is making waves on social media this college basketball season.

On March 20, Rioux added another "first" to his list while stepping into Florida’s 2026 NCAA Tournament opener against Prairie View A&M.

The Tampa crowd left stunned with 1:54 minutes into the game when Florida’s head coach Todd Golden finally gave the go-ahead to Rioux, who throughout the game had been chanting, “We want Ollie!”

Florida redshirt freshman Olivier Rioux stepped onto the court with the Gators ahead by 62 points. Thus, Rioux became the tallest player to ever appear in an NCAA Tournament game.

Rioux seized the moment, hammering home a two-handed dunk for his debut points of the NCAA tournament.

The Florida giant closed the game with two points, two rebounds and an assist as the Gators routed Prairie View A&M 114-55.

Who is Olivier Rioux?

Olivier Rioux with roots in Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada, debuted last season for the Gators in the NCAA Tournament.

Rioux is no stranger to records, as he previously set the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest teenager at age 16 with a height of 7 feet and 7 inches.

Olivier’s long list of “firsts" didn’t just end up here.

Rioux stands at a height of 7 feet and 9 inches, and weighs 305 pounds.

Earlier this season, Rioux earned the title of becoming the tallest player who has played at either the amateur or professional levels.

Overall, Florida’s big man with 7 feet and 7 inches, Rioux has appeared in 11 games, including six Southeastern Conference games. 

Rioux became the tallest player to ever score a point on December 17, last year when he made a free throw against Merrimack.

Despite the fact that his team lost to Florida’s No. 1 side in NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 20, he made waves for being the tallest player in college basketball.

Northern lights return: UK skies set for second night of dazzling display
Northern lights return: UK skies set for second night of dazzling display
BTS returns: 260,000 fans gather for historic free show
BTS returns: 260,000 fans gather for historic free show
Royal Caribbean cuts over 20 cruises, following after Carnival slashed 11 sailings
Royal Caribbean cuts over 20 cruises, following after Carnival slashed 11 sailings
Google is rewriting headlines with AI: What publishers need to know about SEO, traffic
Google is rewriting headlines with AI: What publishers need to know about SEO, traffic
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: How to watch, schedule, key matchups
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: How to watch, schedule, key matchups
Hargreaves Lansdown IT glitch locks out millions as markets plunge
Hargreaves Lansdown IT glitch locks out millions as markets plunge
US military intensifies campaign to reopen Strait of Hormuz
US military intensifies campaign to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Spring has officially arrived: Vernal equinox marks start of astronomical spring
Spring has officially arrived: Vernal equinox marks start of astronomical spring