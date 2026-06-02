NBA star Stephen Curry inks major sportswear deal with Li-Ning—but terms under wraps

Stephen Curry has inked a major sportswear partnership contract with a Chinese company, Li-Ning first time in his career.

The deal marks an ending of the month-long back-and-forth negotiations after Curry exited from Under Armour in November last year.

Curry made the announcement on Monday, June 1, of a key deal at Li-Ning that is expected to boost the Curry Brand business worldwide.

The contract includes basketball products, lifestyle wear, athleisure, a window for Curry to sign male and female athletes under his brand, plus an entire golf line.

Warriors guard Curry took to his Instagram to announce the deal but didn’t provide details about the contract.

As per the media reports, the deal agreed upon stretches for ten years.

Li-Ning now aims to open Curry Brand stores across the U.S. and China with Curry’s agent Jeff Austin having given final nod to the negotiations.

Curry had been associated with Under Armour for 13 straight years amid buzz of growing frustration over issues of underinvestment with the brand which was losing its market value.

The deal marks the first time Curry stepped into a partnership with a Chinese brand.

But it doesn’t come as a surprise, as many NBA stars have already struck deals with the Chinese brands, including Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler with Li-Ning and Klay Thompson.

Curry, a point guard for the Golden State Warriors is seen globally as a trailblazer in sports today.

With a career spanning over 17 years, Curry has won four NBA championships and is recognized as one of the best shooters in NBA history.