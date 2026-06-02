NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs executive order letting kids stay up late: Here’s why

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed a strange executive order allowing kids to stay up till late at night.

The 34-year-old 112th mayor of NYC temporarily repealed the kids' bedtime on June 1, 2026.

This comes as the NYC’s National Basketball Association (NBA) team New York Knicks is set to play in the NBA final.

NY Knicks are playing against the San Antonio Spurs for the 2026 league championship. This is a best-of-seven series, with Game 1 scheduled to tip off on June 3.

The Democratic-Socialist politician announced that his executive order would allow kids of all ages “to watch our team in the NBA finals.”

Mamdani was flanked by kids as he signed the order as several children also put their handprints on the official document.

In a post on X, the first Muslim mayor of NYC stated, “As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them.”

Supporting his city’s team, Mamdani wrote, “Go Knicks.”

The Knicks reaching the NBA Finals marks a historic moment as the team played their last final around 27 years ago in 1999.

The franchise last won NBA championships in 1970 and 1973.