What prompt did Florida man give ChatGPT to sell his home, beating every real estate agent?

What prompt did Florida man give ChatGPT to beat every real estate agent?

A Florida homeowner is making headlines as he successfully bypassed traditional real estate agents by using ChatGPT to sell his home.

The AI chatbot helped him sell his home within a week.

Robert Levine utilised OpenAI’s chatbot to prepare, list, and negotiate the sale of his Cooper City property, resulting in five offers within 72 hours and a closed contract in five days.

It helped with everything from marketing materials and open house schedules to drafting the sales contract, which was reviewed by a human attorney as well.

Levine estimates that the process saved him 3% of what he would have otherwise paid in commissions to a real estate agent.

While the story has been celebrated as a win for AI-driven DIY sales, industry analysts caution that it showcases an evolution instead of a revolution.

The CEO and AI consultant enlisted the chatbot to manage the entire selling process during a holiday road trip.

It managed the finer details, from pricing strategy and marketing content to staging advice and viewing appointments. The home was sold in just five days, fetching one of the highest prices per square foot in the market.

Although the exact prompt was not provided, you can ask the AI assistant to “act as my personal real estate agent, transaction coordinator, and a strategic advisor. I am selling my home and want you to guide me through every step of the process from start to finish.”

Despite getting help from ChatGPT, Levine hired a lawyer to review the final contract.