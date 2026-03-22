Did RM perform at BTS comeback concert despite injury?

Yes, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, did perform during the BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG concert despite suffering from an ankle injury.

On Saturday night, March 21, the BTS leader chose to take the stage in Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul after sustaining a sprain, partial ligament tear, and talus contusion during rehearsals.

Although doctors advised rest in the wake of the setback just hours before the major gig, he participated while seated to avoid further strain, demonstrating his commitment to the comeback show and his love for BTS ARMY.

The 31-year-old performed with modified, reduced choreography, often singing while seated on a stool, ensuring he was still part of the full-group performance.

Notably, doctors advised that he wear a leg cast and minimize movement for at least two weeks while focusing on recovery, his love for his supporters pulled him on stage despite a painful situation.

For the unversed, BigHit music issues an important statement a day prior, informing about RM’s health.

With the long-awaited concert just around the corner, the group's label shared on Friday, March 20 that the Indigo singer got injured while rehearsing for the performance on Thursday.