Twist behind Zendaya, Tom Holland not denying wedding rumours

Zendaya and Tom Holland's secret wedding has been under the spotlight for weeks

Zendaya and Tom Holland keep adding fuel to the flames of their wedding rumours without shutting them down or confirming their marital status – however there might be a clever reason behind it.

The 29-year-old actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie, The Drama, with Robert Pattinson and she has been touching upon the real wedding in the promotional interviews without revealing the reality.

The Spider-Man star’s stylist Law Roach, however, cryptically commented on what might be going on.

Roach spoke about the concept of “method dressing” and how he and Zendaya make sure to coordinate her style in accordance with the movies she is promoting, and it seems that the actress wearing wedding dresses, and a wedding band on her press tour might not be related to her real wedding, but just because of the movie’s theme.

“Before every movie, we sit down and brainstorm and talk about what we’re going to do. For her movies, ever since The Greatest Showman, we’ve always done method dressing,” Roach told Page Six.

The wedding speculation arose when Roach teased at the Actor Award that the wedding had already happened. Following the viral posts, and comments, Zendaya and Holland’s AI-generated wedding photos convinced the public of their marriage – so much so that people from their real life were upset at not being invited, the Euphoria alum told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview.

Roach told the outlet, “We’ve always based the looks on the emotion of the film. Someone named it when Margot Robbie did it for Barbie — we didn’t invent it by no means. [But] we have bought it to a place where pop culture and the people expect it from us.”

Experts believe that this new way of marketing promotes the product, or the movie, in a way which appears organic and not a publicity stunt.

Thus, Holland and Zendaya’s wedding rumours seem to be a part of The Drama branding, and not their real life. The movie is set to be released on April 3.