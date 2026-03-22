Nicole Kidman welcomes new romance in life post Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman linked to new romantic partner after finalising divorce

Nicole Kidman has reportedly opened her heart to love again months after her divorce from Keith Urban as she was spotted close to her Scarpetta co-star Simon Baker.

The 58-year-old actress attended the red carpet premiere with the actor in New York City on March 3, and they later hung out at the afterparty.

The Babygirl star and Baker were seen getting cosy at the afterparty, and an insider said, “Nicole and Simon’s closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now. They’re incredible together on screen and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn’t faked,” according to The Sun.

Despite the pair looking cosy at the outing, an insider told the press, “This is absolutely false. They’ve known each other for years and are good friends. That is it.”

Kidman and Baker co-star in the Prime thriller and stayed “deep in conversation” throughout the night at the premiere.

The Big Little Lies actress has recently gotten out of her 19 year old marriage with Urban, after she filed for divorce in September.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” nothing that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things” to keep the family together.

As for the country star, he moved on into a different relationship soon after his divorce from Kidman.