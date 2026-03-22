Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face rough security challenge over wedding leaks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be tying the knot this year before NFL season

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been hit by a fresh blow over their wedding plan, as they strive to keep every detail under wraps.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the NFL star, also 36, are reportedly filled by uncertainty at what appears to be the most exciting time in their relationship as there have been leaks about the nuptials.

What is deemed to be the American Royal Wedding was revealed to be held on June 13, quickly spreading across social media and sparking a fan frenzy.

While fans were excited about the news, it has raised a new challenge for the couple because fans’ enthusiasm also means an increase in the chances of potential invasions and crowds outside wedding venues.

According to new updates, the likelihood of details being leaked from the inner circle of their friends and family, has distressed the Eras Tour performer.

"Following the news that Travis will not be retiring from the Kansas City Chiefs this season. As widely speculated, we're told the couple have 'limited availability' for other dates; with the decision causing 'sleepless nights' for stressed Taylor," Heat World reported.

The fear of leaks about the wedding is not unwarranted for Swift who has seen crowds gathering outside her friend Jack Antonoff’s wedding with Margaret Qualley, where the singer was in attendance herself.

As the Grammy winner and her team have grown accustomed to having full control over Swift’s public appearances, they are all trying to find a fool-proof plan for the wedding day which remains a secret until after the fact.