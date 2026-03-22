 
Geo News

Justin Bieber breaks cover after 'heated exchange' with Usher at Oscars party

Justin Bieber and Usher reportedly clash at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive 'Gold Party'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 22, 2026

Justin Bieber breaks cover after &apos;heated exchange&apos; with Usher at Oscars party
Justin Bieber breaks cover after 'heated exchange' with Usher at Oscars party

Justin Bieber made first appearance since his “intense” confrontation with ex mentor Usher at an Oscars Party last week.

On Saturday, March 21, the Baby hitmaker stepped out alongside his wife Hailey to attend the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by a few friends as they settled in at the VIP box of the venue.

At one point during the star-studded game, the Sorry singer made a young fan’s day by giving her an autograph as she approached him.

The Grammy winner graciously signed one of the child's sneakers before turning back to watch the game.

Justin was often seen holding hands with the Rhode owner as well as kissing her.

The PDA-packed outing proved that the Stay singer was unfazed after his heated exchange with the Yeah! singer.

He appeared to be in good spirits and even flashed a rare smile while watching the game.

For the unversed, Justin, 32, and Usher, 47, allegedly got into a “heated” dispute at Jay-Z and Beyonce's exclusive "Gold Party" at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles as part of the Oscars afterparty.

While some initial rumours suggested a fistfight, sources close to Justin insist the encounter did not turn physical, leaving the exact nature of the alleged dispute unclear.

Did RM perform at BTS comeback concert despite injury?
Did RM perform at BTS comeback concert despite injury?
Vin Diesel embraces Paul Walker's brother in heartfelt tribute
Vin Diesel embraces Paul Walker's brother in heartfelt tribute
50 Cent adds fuel to fire after Justin Bieber, Usher photo goes viral
50 Cent adds fuel to fire after Justin Bieber, Usher photo goes viral
Anne Hathaway reacts to longstanding rumours about being Shakespeare's wife
Anne Hathaway reacts to longstanding rumours about being Shakespeare's wife
Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on nepo baby conversation: ‘One of the original'
Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on nepo baby conversation: ‘One of the original'
‘Harry Potter' star Paapa Essiedu admits ‘abuse' gets to him
‘Harry Potter' star Paapa Essiedu admits ‘abuse' gets to him
Vin Diesel teases emotional finale as ‘Fast' saga returns to Los Angeles
Vin Diesel teases emotional finale as ‘Fast' saga returns to Los Angeles
Ryan Gosling once sang for weddings long before the movies
Ryan Gosling once sang for weddings long before the movies