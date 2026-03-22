Justin Bieber breaks cover after 'heated exchange' with Usher at Oscars party

Justin Bieber made first appearance since his “intense” confrontation with ex mentor Usher at an Oscars Party last week.

On Saturday, March 21, the Baby hitmaker stepped out alongside his wife Hailey to attend the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by a few friends as they settled in at the VIP box of the venue.

At one point during the star-studded game, the Sorry singer made a young fan’s day by giving her an autograph as she approached him.

The Grammy winner graciously signed one of the child's sneakers before turning back to watch the game.

Justin was often seen holding hands with the Rhode owner as well as kissing her.

The PDA-packed outing proved that the Stay singer was unfazed after his heated exchange with the Yeah! singer.

He appeared to be in good spirits and even flashed a rare smile while watching the game.

For the unversed, Justin, 32, and Usher, 47, allegedly got into a “heated” dispute at Jay-Z and Beyonce's exclusive "Gold Party" at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles as part of the Oscars afterparty.

While some initial rumours suggested a fistfight, sources close to Justin insist the encounter did not turn physical, leaving the exact nature of the alleged dispute unclear.