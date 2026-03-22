Jennifer Lopez's former publicist teases bombshell book with insider tea

Jennifer Lopez's ex-publicist Rob Shuter will reveal behind-the-scene Hollywood secrets in new book

Jennifer Lopez’s former publicist and Hollywood insider Rob Shuter has penned down his experience working with major A-listers in his upcoming book, It Started with a Whisper.

The journalist has previously worked with Jessica Simpson, Jon Bon Jovi and Alicia Keys, will be releasing his first fiction book on April 21, and although it is fiction it’s based on his own experiences.

The fictional narrative is based on four gossip reporters lives who host a morning show together, drawing on his previous show The Gossip Table which ran for two years on VH1.

Working closely with big names in Hollywood, Shuter has seen Lopez and Ben Affleck’s historical on-and-off relationship, as well as other scandals firsthand.

“While I worked on The Gossip Table, I kept a diary. I was looking back over my diary, reminiscing about all the funny, crazy, cruel, happy, upsetting things that happened, and I figured out very quickly that this is a book, this is a potential TV show,” Shuter told Page Six.

Shuter shared that despite his fond memories, he doesn’t miss being a publicist. “You’re a therapist, you’re a publicist, you’re a bag holder, you’re a best friend. Looking back on it, I have such fond memories; when I was living it, it was quite tough,” he said.

The author teased, “You know it’s going to explode, that it’s going to make worldwide news, and so actually crafting this breakup statement can be quite tricky,” adding that “asking for privacy is actually quite odd because you’re putting out a statement. I love the dichotomy of that; it did make me giggle.”

Shuter told the outlet that while he hasn’t named names, readers will recognise the real people behind characters.