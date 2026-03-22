Taylor Swift fans count down to iHeartRadio awards for special announcement

Taylor Swift expected to reveal exciting news during first award show appearance in 2026

Taylor Swift will be attending her first award show of 2026 on Thursday, March 26, and Swifties believe there is a special reason behind her appearance.

The 36-year-old pop star will attend the iHeartRadio award show where she is the most-nominated star.

While many fans believe that the Eras Tour performer might make her red carpet debut with her husband-to-be Travis Kelce, many are also speculating a music-related announcement in the show.

A fanpage on X shared the news that well-placed sources have teased that Swift will be making a special announcement at the award ceremony.

Soon after the post went viral, social media sleuths flocked to the comments reacting to the news, and making speculations.

“DEBUT TV it’s your time to shine,” some fans echoed, theorising that Swift would be announcing the re-release of her self-titled album which she previously revealed she had re-recorded.

The Grammy winner will also mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album this year as she released it in October, 2006.

Another most-guessed announcement was also the Elizabeth Taylor single release, which has been the talk of the pop world for a while.

Swift has been promoting the song on Spotify as well as on radio, and is believed to have recorded the music video as well.

The rumoured single, or the re-release, Swifties believe an announcement is imminent at the award show, because “Taylor nation said special appearance so.”

Regardless, fans don’t have to wait for long as the music awards are scheduled for Thursday this week.