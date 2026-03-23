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King Charles summons top singer for 'performance'

Lionel Richie returns to Sandringham for one-night only UK show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

King Charles summons top singer for performance
King Charles summons top singer for 'performance'

Sandringham is turning up the volume this summer, with music legend Lionel Richie confirmed to headline a spectacular night under the Norfolk skies. 

The Grammy-winning icon will take to the stage on 20 August as part of the Heritage Live Festivals series.

Organisers are already promising an unforgettable evening, and with Richie’s track record, that’s hardly a stretch. 

From his Motown beginnings to a globe-trotting solo career that has sold over 125 million records, his catalogue reads like a greatest-hits playlist for generations. 

Think Hello, All Night Long, and Dancing on the Ceiling songs that instantly transport.

Sandringham, famously associated with King Charles III, has increasingly become a hotspot for major live events, blending royal surroundings with world-class entertainment. 

This year’s Heritage Live lineup is no exception, with guitar legend Eric Clapton also set to headline later in the week, ensuring a series that spans musical eras and styles.

A long-time supporter and Global Ambassador for The King’s Trust, he has often spoken warmly about the monarch, praising his compassion and commitment to people. 

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