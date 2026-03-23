James McCoy Taylor faces new charges after past assault conviction

This comes just a year after he pleaded guilty in 2025 to a separate assault

The Bachelorette alum James McCoy Taylor, was arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

The Country singer, 39, was taken into custody just a year after pleading guilty to a separate charge of assaulting a 19-year-old student.

For those unversed, Taylor was arrested on a warrant from Texas over an alleged assault in April 2024, according to records obtained by TMZ.

This comes just a year after he pleaded guilty in 2025 to a separate assault.

He forced himself on a 19-year-old in April 2023 and threw her to the ground as she tried to leave.

Cops said he met the teen at a bar in the Northgate district of College Station, Texas, and brought her back to his home, where assaulted her and wouldn’t let her escape.

When police spoke to James about the incident, he reportedly said the interaction was “enjoyable and consensual.”

But the teenager had a different story.

The musician is best known for appearing on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Fletcher is now married to Jordan Rogers after the pair were engaged on her season.