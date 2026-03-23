Brooks Nader reveals shocking truth about plastic surgery regret

Brooks Nader is pulling no punches when it comes to her past cosmetic choices, and her latest confession is as raw as it is revealing.

The Love Thy Nader star admitted she underwent liposuction years ago, but now calls the procedure one of her biggest regrets.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’m just going to say it… I had liposuction years ago,” the 29-year-old told People.

“I forever regret it because I just didn’t need it. I feel like it created dimples and ripples and things.”

Known for her openness about beauty standards in the modeling industry, Nader explained that the pressure to stay slim pushed her toward shortcuts she now wishes she had avoided.

“We got to do less with all that and be healthy,” she added, signaling a shift in her outlook on cosmetic work.

But liposuction wasn’t her only attempt at weight loss.

Nader previously revealed she used a GLP 1 weight loss drug, crediting it with helping her shed 30 pounds and land major modeling jobs.

“The facts are that when I started GLP 1, my career took off,” she said, acknowledging the harsh realities of an industry where feedback from agencies often boiled down to losing weight.