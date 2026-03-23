Taylor Frankie Paul fires back at fan amid ‘Bachelorette' scandal

Taylor Frankie Paul refused to stay silent after her Bachelorette season was abruptly canceled.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star fired back at a TikTok critic who suggested she should “get off” her phone and stop posting during the fallout from her domestic violence scandal.

In response to the viral video, Taylor shot back with a sharp one liner.

“Want me to stare at the wall instead?” she said.

Her comeback came just days after ABC pulled the plug on season 22 of The Bachelorette, which was set to premiere March 22 with Taylor as the lead.

The cancellation followed the resurfacing of a 2023 video showing an altercation between Taylor and ex Dakota Mortensen, in which her eldest child could be heard crying.

The 31-year-old later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and remains on probation until August.

The controversy deepened when Dakota filed a protective order and was awarded temporary custody of their 2-year-old son until a hearing scheduled for April 7, as per People.

Taylor’s rep addressed the situation in a statement, saying: “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

The spokesperson added: “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.”

Dakota, however, denied the allegations in his own statement: “I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny.”