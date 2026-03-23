Buckingham Palace announces big celebration on Prince Archie's birthday

King Charles III's office has made a delightful decision to fade away the Andrew fallout, giving royal fans hope for a better tomorrow by announcing a big event that falls on Prince Archie's birthday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that a Garden Party will commence on May 6, a date that also marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child's seventh birthday.

However, the surprise move left royal fans guessing about the Sussexes' return to the royal fold as Harry has already appealed for police pretection to ensure his and his family's return to Britain.

Harry, King Charles' reunion looms

In a BBC interview last year, he hoped for reuniting with his loved ones, saying: "I would love reconciliation with my family; there's no point in continuing to fight anymore."

Signs of a potential reconciliation emerged last September when the Duke paid respect to his dad and received an honur to have a private tea with him at Clarence House in London.

The father-son duo spent approximately an hour together, though the substance of their conversation remains undisclosed.

Garden Parties and Celebrations

Three gatherings will take place in the Palace gardens this summer, with additional events on May 8 and May 12.

In honour of ex-service personnel, The Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party will be held on May 19.

A fourth celebration will take place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on June 30.

However, the surprise move left royal fans guessing about the Sussexes' return to the royal fold as Harry has already appealed for police pretection to ensure his and his family's return to Britain.

The list of the guests have not been revealed. It's still unknown who will be present at the King's Garden Party, as attendance will be confirmed on the day.

Since the Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal roles and relocated to the United States in 2020, the King has had minimal contact with Archie.

The British monarch, 77, is said to be desparate to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Libet, at the Palace.

In the interview, Harry also admitted: "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has."

Harry wants to return, but tensions surrounding security arrangements are said to be a central obstacle, halting him from reuniting with his royal relatives.