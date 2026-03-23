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Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed

The former One Direction star announces his first tour since 'The Show' in 2024

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 23, 2026

Niall Horan announces &apos;Dinner Party&apos; tour: European shows confirmed
Horan, 32, will announce dates and more stops tomorrow

Niall Horan is taking his dinner party on the road!

On Monday, March 23, the former One Direction star confirmed that he’s ready to embark on his next tour in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party. For now, Horan has only revealed the first leg of the tour, with dates and more stops to be unveiled tomorrow.

“DINNER PARTY LIVE ON TOUR ! LEG 1: IRELAND, UK & EUROPE. DATES TOMORROW,” Horan, 32, announced on social media.

The exciting announcement comes as Horan kicks off his next musical era, having already dropped the lead single from his album on Friday. The full album, consisting of 12 tracks, is set to drop on June 5th.

Horan’s last album was The Show in 2023, and the supporting world tour took him across Europe, Oceania, and North America. 

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