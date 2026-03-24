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Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening

‘Project Hail Mary’ earned 80.6 million dollars in US, while internationally it added 60.4 million

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Ryan Goslings sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening
Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film takes over box office with record opening

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary opened huge at the box office, becoming the biggest debut of 2026.

The movie surprised everyone by performing far better than expected in its first weekend.

It earned around 80.5 to 80.6 million dollars in US, while internationally it added another 60.4 million dollars. This brings its total worldwide opening to about 141 million dollars.

The film’s strong start is especially notable because it is an original story, not part of a big franchise.

Most movies that open this big are sequels, making this a rare achievement.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie follows a school teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with a mission to save Earth. However, it is based on the novel by Andy Weir.

Amazon MGM Studios is celebrating the success, as it proves they can compete with traditional Hollywood studios.

With audiences responding so positively and international momentum building, Project Hail Mary is expected to continue performing well and could become one of the year’s biggest hits.

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