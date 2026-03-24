Taylor Swift and Kanye West set to face off after two-decade rivalry

Taylor Swift and Kanye West are about to make headlines again, almost like 17 years after the famous MTV VMAs moment in 2009.



Their famous rivalry attracted massive audiences for years and now both are planning big moves this week that could put them in the spotlight at the same time.

Kanye, who is also called Ye, will release his first solo album in four years, Bully, on Friday.

The rapper started promoting it all over the US to get people buzzing.

At the same time, The Life Of a Showgirl singer will make her first awards show appearance in 18 months at iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night, where she got nine nominations, the most of anyone this year.

A close source said that both music icons love being the center of attention. “Taylor and Ye both like having all eyes on them, so they will do everything to grab the headlines.”

“Taylor takes the high ground with Ye, but no one knows what he will do to promote his album,” they added.

Last year, Taylor reportedly filed a legal order after Ye posted messages about her on social media.

All of their fans, however, are now watching closely to see who will get the most attention this week and how the two will clash in the spotlight.