Quadruple amputee pro cornhole player charged with murder; chilling new details emerge

A pro cornhole player and quadruple amputee is now facing murder charges and related offenses in connection with a deadly shooting incident.

The shooting took place at LA PLATA, Maryland, last Sunday, March 22, and the arrest was made at a Virginia hospital in Carlottesville.

Dayton James Webber, 27, was brought before a judge in the District Court of Maryland for the deadly shooting that killed 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells.

According to court documents of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Webber is officially charged with first- and second-degree murder charges, per Fox5.

First-degree murder— accused of intentionally and with premeditated malice killing Bradrick Wells on or about March 22, 2026 at 1015 Newport Church in Charlotte Hall, Charles County, Maryland.

Second-degree murder— also charged in the same incident.

Assault in the first degree (two counts) —one relating to an alleged assault on someone identified as Bradwick Webber and another relating to Bradrick Wells.

What actually happened?

The sheriff’s office in a statement, said Dayton Webber picked up two witnesses from work in a vehicle, with Bradrick Wells already in the front passenger seat.

As per the documents, while driving, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells that led to the deadly incident.

The documents state that, while driving, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells.

The witnesses told the police as per the statement of charges that Webber produced a gun and shot Wells twice in the head during the heated argument.

Then, Webber stopped the vehicle and asked the passengers to remove and offload Wells from the car, which they didn’t follow.

The statement added further that the two witnesses exited the vehicle and called over a police officer with Wells still inside the car.

Wells' body was later discovered by a resident of Charlotte Hall at 10115 Newport Church Road on a roadside on Monday, March 23, 2026.

According to the Maryland police, Webber's car was later discovered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the alleged suspect is being treated in a hospital.

Webber is currently awaiting extradition to Charles County, Maryland, where he is set to face formal charges of murder.