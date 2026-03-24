Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson call off engagement amid grief over Ozzy death

Kelly Osbourne quietly ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, just seven months after he proposed during her late father Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham.

The 41-year-old TV personality, who first met Wilson 27 years ago, shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, with the musician.

Insiders revealed Kelly has endured a “difficult” month, struggling with grief over Ozzy’s death while navigating the breakdown of her relationship.

“They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.”

Wilson’s proposal last July was a family affair, staged backstage in front of Ozzy, Sharon, and Kelly’s siblings.

The couple had celebrated their long friendship with a Valentine’s Day post in 2022, where Kelly called Sid her “soulmate.”

They later welcomed their son and settled into family life on a farm in Iowa.

But cracks began to show in recent months.

Kelly hinted at the split in a candid Instagram post earlier this month, writing, “There is a special kind of cruelty in hurting someone who is already going through something deeply painful… I am going through one of the hardest periods of my life.”

Ozzy’s death at 76 marked the end of an era for the Osbourne family.

Kelly, who shared a famously close bond with her father, described him as her “best friend” in a heartfelt tribute.

For now, Kelly is focusing on motherhood and healing, determined to move forward after a year marked by loss and heartbreak.