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Alan Jackson drops exciting news amid retirement tour

Jackson’s journey on the road is coming to an end with one final concert on June 27, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Alan Jackson drops exciting news amid retirement tour
Alan Jackson drops exciting news amid retirement tour

The legendary 90s singer Alan Jackson makes an exciting announcement amid his farewell tour on March 23, 2026.

Country music icon Alan Jackson shared the news with his buzzing social media community on Instagram on March 23, 2026.

Jackson said he’s celebrating a joyful family milestone while getting ready for his farewell tour.

The 67-year-old singer posted on Monday to his Instagram handle to share the heartfelt update, revealing that he and Denise Jackson are now first-time grandparents.

“Denise and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our first granddaughter Charlotte Ann (Charlie) Smith,” he wrote.

“Charlie joined our family on February 13. Proud parents are Mattie and Connor Smith.”

The pair had already hinted at their joy earlier, calling their daughter a “tiny pink blessing” loved by the whole family.

Jackson shared the heartfelt news at a time when he is saying goodbye to full fledged tours following over four decades in country music.

The Little Bitty musician's decision to bid farewell to a spotlight career comes after health struggles with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a medical condition that impairs nerves, balance, and mobility.

Jackson’s journey on the road is coming to an end with one final concert on June 27, 2026 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

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