Karen Bass makes it to LA mayor runoff—awaits opponent Pratt or Raman

Los Angeles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has secured a spot in the upcoming mayoral elections this midterm on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

With Bass making it to the LA runoff this year, her opponents, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt, are competing to secure the final spot, CBS reports.

In the mayoral race, only the top two vote-getters will run for the office in midterms.

For the unversed, California uses a voting system called the top-two primary system.

Only those two candidates who bagged the most votes advance to the general election, no matter what if they come from the same party.

Although the ballot counting is still in progress, Bass will have to wait a little more to see who she confronts in the runoff election.

Credit: screenshot via CBS News

The runoff election saw a tight race as Bass is leading with a thin lead of 26%, and Raman is closing the gap at 25%, whereas Pratt is standing at 33%, per the early polls by the UC Berkeley-LA Times conducted on May 28.

The LA primary has seen a tight-end race that drew national spotlight, coupled with events in 2025 that caused large scale damage in the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Bass has announced the race as her last run for public office.

She has served for two decades as a congresswoman and LA’s 43rd Mayor.

Bass remained a seasoned congresswoman, serving in the House for 12 years, before she was elected to the state Assembly from LA between 2004 and 2010.