Mercedes-Benz files second claim against Shilo Sanders' car: Here's what we know

Mercedes-Benz has filed another repossession against former Colorado football player Shilo Sanders.

The filing added to Sanders, who has already been embroiled in legal woes.

Earlier a law firm had dismissed his own legal claim, which accused him of outstanding payments.

This repossession is the second in line since April 2025, when German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz accused Shilo Sanders of not paying the due installments over his car worth $135,000.

The lawsuit seeks court permission to forfeit Sanders’ assets.

The company filed the request on Tuesday, June 2, claiming Sanders’ weak financial position was unable to make the monthlies by $9,170.

Besides this, he also has outstanding payments on his credit from February to May of 2026.

For context, the car in question is the same one that prompted a similar claim from Mercedes-Benz in April last year.

Although the matter was settled after Sanders made the outstanding payment.

Sanders, who played for Colorado franchise, filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, with over $11 million in liabilities, with John Darjean as the primary creditor.

Then when Darjean tried to collect on the judgment, Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy, which stopped debt collection efforts against him under an automatic stay issued by the court.

This time around, the high-end German carmaker has asked the court for relief from the stay order to repossess Shilo’s car.

Sanders, 26, finished his collegiate football career after graduation in 2024.

He was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025 after he wasn’t drafted by any NFL franchise in April 2025.