Taylor Swift fans react as Joe Alwyn’s new photos break internet

Joe Alwyn’s recent photos sent his ex Taylor Swift’s fans into an overdrive.

Swifties lost it after The Brutalist star unexpectedly appeared alongside an Indian film actress.

Last week Sheeba Chaddha, who is known for her award winning performance in Doctor G, took to her Instagram to share some behind the scene glimpses from her last day of Hamlet shoot.

“This was the last day of shoot for me , climax of the film. Everyone dies [laughing emoji],” she captioned the carousel. “Something tells me It will be THE most precious film for me . Forever .”

“And this lot , So precious . All of them . Just infinite gratitude,” the film star, who plays Gertrude, the mother of Hamlet (Riz aka Rizwan Ahmed), in Aneil Karia’s modern 2025 film adaptation of Hamlet, added.

The series of photos captured the Badhaai Do actress posing alongside Joe, 35, Rizwan Ahmed, Karia, Art Malik and Jim Wilson.

The sight of the Haq actress posing with one of Taylor’s exes had the comments buzzing.

Indian Swifties quickly linked it to the Cruel Summer hitmaker with one fan playfully commenting, “This is the closest Taylor Swift touched India."

Given the fact that the Eras Tour superstar has never really visited or performed in the country, looking at her ex in a photo with the Indian actress feels like the closest indirect connection to her.

“Never in my wildest dreams I imagined sheeba ji and Joe alwyn working on a project together,” another wrote.

A third added, “so you’re telling me my international favourite singer’s ex boyfriend and my favourite yt channel’s google aunty are in the same frame?”

“We got JOE and Sheeba before GTA6,” a fourth quipped.

A fifth fan stated “I knew it the moment I saw this post what the comments will be. Indian Swifties assemble.”

Joe and Taylor, who is now engaged to Travis Kelce, dated for six years, from September 2016 to April 2023, keeping their relationship highly private.

They co-wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery, but split due to differences, with reports describing the breakup as amicable but difficult, later inspiring themes in The Tortured Poets Department.