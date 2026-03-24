How did Canadian flight attendant survive after ejection from Air Canada Express?

Air Canada Express's deadly collision with a fire truck on Sunday, March 22, at LaGuardia Airport in New York killed the pilot and co-pilot, leaving dozens injured.

But a miracle happened in the tragic incident when a flight attendant of the airline survived after ejecting.

The fortunate flight attendant, who her daughter called a “complete miracle,” survived after being ejected at a height of about 100 meters.

The collision resulted in injuring nine people onboard, and they were shifted for medical treatment that included the lucky attendant, named Solange Tremblay.

Tremblay’s daughter Sarah Lepine told the French broadcaster TVA News, aired from Quebec, Canada, that “It’s a complete miracle. At the moment of impact, her seat was ejected more than 100 meters from the plane. They found her and she was still strapped into her seat.”

“She had a guardian angel watching over her. It could have been much verse.”

Lepine confirmed her mother sustained multiple injuries, mainly bone fractures and had undergone surgery on a fractured leg.

As per Tremblay’s social media profile, she began working for Jazz 26 years ago as a flight attendant.

Canadian flight attendant survives after ejection from Air Canada Express

An audio recording of the cockpit that surfaced later indicated that the ATC earlier gave the fire truck a go-ahead to cross the runway to reach the United plane, before one controller began shouting, “Stop, Stop, Stop, Stop. Truck 1, Stop, Stop, Stop.”

“Jazz 646, I see you collided with the vehicle. Just hold position. I know you can't move. Vehicles are responding to you now.”

On Sunday, March 22, an Air Canada plane hit a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after 11:30pm EDT.

The Air Canada Express model number CRJ-900 plane operated by its partner Jazz Aviation had 72 passengers and four crew members on board that had taken off from Montreal.