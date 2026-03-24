'Married At First Sight' star Mel Schilling dies aged 54, weeks after heartbreaking admission

Married At First Sight relationship counselor Mel Schilling passes away at age 54, her family announced the heartbreaking news on March 24, 2026.

Schilling’s family shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram handle, writing a heartfelt tribute, "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.”

Reflecting on the final moment, her husband Gareth Brisbane wrote, “In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.”

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly.”

“Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me. This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42—and nailed both.”

The heartfelt tribute continued, “This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.”

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling—matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV.

He added poignantly, “Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one.”

The tearful tribute ended, “I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

Schilling penned an emotional Instagram post on March 13, 2026 sharing that her medical team has told her treatment options have been exhausted.

She wrote, "I honestly, don’t know how long I have left. But I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

Schilling first revealed her cancer diagnosis in December 2023, after doctors found a colon tumour “the size of a lemon.”