Zendaya admits 'my own person' Tom Holland makes her jealous for THIS reason

Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumoured to have secretly tied the knot

Zendaya is opening up about the one skill she both admires and envies in her fiancé (and rumored husband) Tom Holland.

In a new interview with a24 to promote her upcoming film The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson, the Emmy-winning actress admitted she’s “jealous” of the Spider-Man star’s gymnastics ability. The admission came during a round of “The Drama: The Card Game,” when Pattinson asked, “Who’s the person in your life you’re most jealous of?”

“I wouldn’t say jealous,” the Euphoria star replied. “But I do think sometimes people, specifically my own person who can do backflips and shit like that — that kind of pisses me off. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘What do you mean you can just like [does a backflip motion].”

“It is really unfair,” Pattinson chimed in as Zendaya agreed, “It’s unfair! I’ve never been able to do a backflip. I’d love to!”

“I think the ship has sailed,” the Twilight alum joked. “Yeah, I think it’s too late now!” Zendaya laughed.

Holland, who has a background in dance and gymnastics, has previously credited those skills with helping him land the role of Spider-Man opposite Zendaya’s MJ.

The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and got engaged over the holidays last year. More recently, rumours have swirled that the famously private pair may have already tied the knot.

While neither has confirmed the speculation, Holland recently shared a rare Instagram post about Zendaya supporting her new film. “I honestly couldn’t be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it’s gonna floor you,” he wrote alongside a poster featuring her in a wedding dress.

Next up, the couple is set to reunite on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting theaters July 30.