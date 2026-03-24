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King Charles champions CST's mission against rising antisemitism

King Charles becomes patron of CST, reinforcing commitment to tolerance and community

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

King Charles champions CST&apos;s mission against rising antisemitism
King Charles champions CST’s mission against rising antisemitism

King Charles has taken a decisive step in support of Britain’s Jewish community, accepting the role of patron for the Community Security Trust.

This announcement came during the CST’s annual fundraising dinner on Monday evening, where Conservative peer Lord Finkelstein revealed the news to a captivated audience. 

The patronage, confirmed by Buckingham Palace, highlights the King’s long-standing commitment to interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and community cohesion values that sit at the heart of the charity’s mission.

“Monarch’s support is a significant endorsement for the CST, which plays a vital role in protecting British Jews and tracking antisemitic incidents nationwide,” a spokesperson said. 

It also serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the Jewish community today, as incidents of antisemitism continue to rise.

Tragically, on the very morning of the announcement, three hooded assailants were caught on CCTV setting fire to vehicles belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer ambulance service in Golders Green. 

Footage shows the individuals dousing the ambulances with accelerant before fleeing the scene.

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