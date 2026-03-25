Jay Z reveals emotional toll behind decision to fight lawsuit

Jay Z breaks silence on lawsuit and reveals why he refused to settle

Jay Z has spoken openly for the first time about the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in 2024.

The rapper shared how difficult that time was and why he refused to settle the case, even though it would have been easier.

He said that the whole situation hit him very hard, “It was hard. Really hard. I was heartbroken,” he said.

The music icon explained that it made him feel deep anger and stress, something he didnt feel in a long time.

Jay Z has always denied those claims and the case was later dropped by the woman who filed it.

Looking back, he said he never thought about settling because he believed the truth would come out.

“I knew that we were going to walk through that because, first of all, it’s not true,” he said.

He also shared that settling would have been cheaper and faster, but he could not do it, “I can’t take a settlement, it ain’t in my DNA,” he said.

He added that he knew it would bring pressure on his family, especially his wife Beyonce but he still chose to fight.

During that time, he said his family and close friends supported him, which helped him stay strong and get through it.