Jeremy Renner reveals new recovery therapy 3 years after snowplow accident

The 'Avengers' alum suffered 38 bones, an eye socket and jaw fracture, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver

Jeremy Renner has come a long way since nearly dying in a snowplow accident three years ago, but he still has a long way to go.

On Monday, March 24, the Hawkeye actor took to Instagram to share the recovery therapies he’s tried over the years, particularly for his sight after his eye socket fractured (in addition to 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and pierced liver).

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank the team at Vitti Labs,” Renner, 55, wrote, shouting out the Missouri-based tissue bank which specialises in regenerative medicine and cellular research.

“I have been trying any and all available recovery therapies over the last few years,” he continued, noting that the EV-Opti Drops have helped him not only see clearer, but also helped his “focus, cognitive function and overall all wellbeing.”

The Avengers star added, “I am excited to continue to use their products through my healing journey. Thank You.”

The incident occurred on New Year’s Day of 2023, when Renner lost control of the snowplow he was operating and got caught in the track while trying to save his nephew. He technically died briefly before being revived.

Marking the three-year anniversary of the accident earlier this year, the Mission: Impossible alum shared a picture of a snowplow, writing, Not today,” alongside a wink and a kiss emoji.