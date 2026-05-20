Jake Shane reacts to backlash over viral Kacey Musgraves clip

Jake Shane has addressed online backlash nearly two weeks after a viral clip from his Kacey Musgraves podcast interview circulated on social media.

Shane spoke with Musgraves on his Therapuss podcast on May 6, discussing her career and her 2026 album Middle of Nowhere.

During the conversation, Shane asked the singer to explain a lyric from her 2018 song “Slow Burn,” referencing the line: “In Tennessee, the sun’s goin’ down / But in Beijing, they’re headin’ out to work.”

Musgraves appeared surprised by the question, explaining that the lyric simply refers to different time zones rather than a deeper meaning.

The exchange quickly went viral, with social media users reacting to Shane’s confusion and flooding comment sections with jokes and criticism. Some questioned whether he understood the concept of time zones, while others expressed surprise that the lyric needed clarification.

One TikTok user wrote, “Why did this need to be explained??” while another joked, “Time zones baby. They’re real.”

Shane later responded to the backlash in a lighthearted manner, resharing posts from the online conversation on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories.

He wrote, “Like I’m ready to laugh, we can laugh,” indicating he was taking the situation in stride.

Musgraves’ album Middle of Nowhere was released on May 1, 2026.