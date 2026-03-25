‘John Wick' spinoff in works, to focus on another main character

The John Wick universe is expanding, with a spinoff centred on fan-favourite blind assassin Caine set to begin production next month, and Donnie Yen will both direct and reprise the role.

The untitled Caine project, produced by Lionsgate, was first announced at CinemaCon last spring and will pick up where John Wick: Chapter 4 left off, following Caine after he is freed from his obligations to The High Table.

Rina Sawayama, who played Akira in Chapter 4, is also returning opposite Yen.

The screenplay was written by Mattson Tomlin, whose recent credits include the upcoming The Batman Part II and the adaptation of Keanu Reeves' comic book BRZRKR, with Michael McGrale also co-writing.

The original John Wick producing team is back on board, including Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner.

Reeves and John Saunders will also produce, with Yen serving as executive producer.

For Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson, the choice of subject was obvious.

"It became clear after John Wick: Chapter 4 that fans were particularly intrigued by Caine, which made his story the most natural next chapter of the franchise," he said.

"It's truly exciting to be embarking on a strategic partnership with Donnie, he has the vision to bring to life this extension of the John Wick universe in a way that's authentic to his own signature style, flair, and expertise as a filmmaker."

Yen, who was born in Guangzhou, China and raised in Boston, is known for his action work across franchises including Ip Man, Star Wars: Rogue One and xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

He brings a formidable directing CV to the project too, with credits including Sakra and The Prosecutor, which holds a 94 per cent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

His stunt choreography, a hallmark of his previous work, will feature prominently in Caine.

Yen has spoken about what drew him to the character and the opportunity.

"What drew me to Caine is the contradiction. He carries love, responsibility, and sacrifice in a world built on consequence. That creates a very different kind of action hero," he said.

He described his ambitions for the film in sweeping terms, adding: "My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honors what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story."

John Wick: Chapter 4 remains the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, taking in over $447 million worldwide.