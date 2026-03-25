Denise Richards addresses unexpected changes after recent facelift

Denise Richards has spoken candidly about her recent facelift, revealing that the most surprising outcome wasn't what she could see in the mirror, it was what she could feel.

In an interview with Allure , Richards described undergoing the procedure at the end of June 2025 and making her first public appearance afterwards at the Netflix documentary premiere of aka Charlie Sheen on 4 September.

"I had a facelift end of June, so this was my first red carpet since my facelift," she said. "My face was still settling here. I really wanted a natural look, because I didn't want to put a lot on my face."

While the visible results were clearly significant, it was an unexpected change that she keeps coming back to.

"I love my skin after my facelift. I don't know what he did, but it changed the texture of my skin, which I was not expecting," she said.

The recovery also turned out to be far less daunting than she had braced herself for.

"The recovery was much better than I thought. There's no way before I got it done that I would have thought I could go on a red carpet."

Richards has been open about her history with cosmetic procedures for years. She has discussed getting breast implants at 19 and later revisiting cosmetic work in the past.

Despite that experience, she said facial surgery felt entirely different.

"Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like, a facelift is not something that I could hide," she said, describing the decision as "terrifying."