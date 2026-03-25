Jay-Z excites fans with third Yankee stadium show: ‘Extra innings’

Jay-Z fans got an extra inning in the Bronx.

After the two Yankee Stadium shows quickly sold out, Beyonce’s husband and his entertainment company Roc Nation added a third show to cater to the overwhelming demand.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 24, they announced the additional gig, which is set to take place on July 12 after the previously scheduled pair of shows.

“JAŸ-Z 30 SOLD OUT JAŸ-Z 25 SOLD OUT JUST ADDED JAŸ-Z Extra Innings on Sunday, July 12th Yankee Stadium On-Sale at 1pm ET Today Tuesday, March 24th,” Roc Nation wrote on the social media platform.

Fans will need to move quickly, as tickets go live via Live Nation at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that the July 10 concert is celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and July 11’s show honours the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

However, Live Nation didn’t specify in a press release about exactly what the July 12 performance will entail.

The American rapper, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, previously took over Yankee Stadium in September 2010 with a pair of coheadlining shows with Eminem as part of their Home & Home Tour in NYC and Detroit.

Notably, the third concert announcement coincided with the day his first GQ cover story in nearly a decade came out in which he dished on a slew of topics including Kendrick-Drake feud, J. Cole, sexual assault lawsuit and allegations, a possible new album and more.