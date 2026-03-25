Chappell Roan’s ‘Hannah Montana’ special appearance divides fans

Chappell Roan’s cameo in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special sparked a wave of mixed fans’ reaction in the wake of soccer player Jorginho's "aggressive behaviour” allegations..

Debuted on Tuesday, March 24, a snippet shows the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker’s surprise appearance alongside Miley Cyrus.

During her brief screen time, Roan, 28, raved over the former Disney star for paving the way for female artists.

"You literally walked so I can run. What I do on stage, where I can go on a red carpet and just be," the Pink Pony Club songstress gushed.

On Monday, March 23, when the part was played during the premiere at El Capitan Theatre, Roan's comments garnered conflicting response from the live crowd, including awkward laughs and audible "ughs."

The divided reaction came after the Red Wine Supernova vocalist was called out for allegedly sending a security guard to accuse soccer player Jorginho's daughter of harassment while they were all dining at the same hotel in São Paulo.

A day later, she shared her side of the story on her Instagram Stories, explaining, "I'm just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard, who is not my personal security.”

"I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me," Roan continued.

"I'm sorry to the mother and child, that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that," she added.