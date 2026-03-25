Usher's take on Diddy is turning heads

Leave it to Usher to drop a one-word answer that says… a lot.

During a candid chat with Forbes, the R&B icon was asked to sum up key figures in his life. When it came to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – currently serving time – Usher didn’t hesitate: “Legacy.”

Yes, that answer.

As the conversation turned serious, Usher addressed the elephant in the room: the contrast between his personal experience and the headlines surrounding Diddy today.

“In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” he said. “I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been misrepresented.”

It’s a complicated stance – and Usher knows it.

The singer, who’s known Diddy since his teenage years, leaned into that history. “I can't, with any sense of humanity, not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made… So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. And that's why I see him as legacy.”

He even called “puff” a mentor – though not exactly the easy kind. Think “really, really hard teacher.”

“I put respect on his name because I realised that what I learned as a businessman… came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do,” Usher added.

Of course, the backdrop matters. Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence tied to prostitution-related charges, while continuing to deny other allegations.

So… can someone be both controversial and influential? Usher’s answer seems to be a firm yes – and the internet is already debating it.