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Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner's next big Netflix project revealed

Former 'Summer House' stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner set TV comeback with brand new show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner&apos;s next big Netflix project revealed
Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner’s next big Netflix project revealed

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have been landed a major Netflix series after bidding war.

The former Summer House stars are set to make a television comeback with a brand new comedy series.

For the new show on the horizon, Paige, 33, and Hannah, 34, have teamed up with Amy Poehler, who will produce through her Paper Kite Productions with Universal Television.

The Giggly Squad podcast hosts will co-wrote the series with Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The currently untitled project is set in New York City and follows the ladies “as fictionalized versions of themselves as they become the ultimate ride-or-dies, helping each other shed their baggage and emerge as the people they’ve always wanted to be.”

Moreover, the Bravo alums will also executive produce, with their pitch garnering interest from multiple buyers before landing at Netflix with a script-to-series commitment.

Hannah and Paige’s new show with Netflix comes off the heels of the latter co-hosting the red carpet at the recent 2026 Actor Awards for the streamer.

It’s also the home of Hannah‘s first stand-up comedy special We Ride at Dawn!

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