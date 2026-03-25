'Project Hail Mary': Ryan Gosling, Hrithik Roshan set for 'sequel'

Ryan Gosling and Hrithik Roshan have pitched the idea for something “great.”

The Project Hail Mary and Koi… Mil Gaya stars talked about bringing their alien friends, Rocky and Jaadu, together in “a crossover” fans never expected.

The Bollywood heavyweight, who is a big fan of Andy Weir’s novel Project Hail Mary, caught up with Gosling, 45, via a virtual chat.

In a YouTube video shared by Sony Pictures on Tuesday, March 24, the Hollywood actor, who headlines the movie adaptation of the book, talks about sci-fi, aliens and companionship with Roshan, 2, ahead of the film’s release in India.

During their conversation the Dhoom 2 villain told Gosling that they both are part of “a very exclusive professional space alien friendship club.”

“We are perhaps the only two actors who have really you know close friendships with these cute little aliens,” he claimed.

Introducing his alien pal from the 2003 movie Roshan went on to say, “You have Rocky and I have Jadu. I don't know if you've seen a film that I did. It's called Koi Mil Gya.”

“I want to see that sounds great,” The Notebook star gushed and inquired more about the film. “What's your relationship with it? What is it? Is it an alien?”



