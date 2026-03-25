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Robert Pattinson puts infamous 'Twilight' debate to rest with secret reveal

Robert Pattinson makes candid admission about 'Twilight' movies

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 25, 2026

Robert Pattinson puts infamous &apos;Twilight&apos; debate to rest with secret reveal
Robert Pattinson makes candid admission about 'Twilight' movies

Robert Pattinson answered the age old question in a new interview during the promotion of his movie, The Drama, with Zendaya.

The 39-year-old actor was asked about the Team Edward, and Team Jacob debate between Twilight fans, and Pattinson dropped an insider secret.

The Batman star joked, "No one’s Team Jacob. That was a marketing thing!”

Pattinson's costar Zendaya also supported his answer by choosing Team Edward as well. 

This was not the first time the Die, My Love actor was asked about his breakthrough movie. Pattinson previously admitted that he still gets recognised as the actor from Twilight everywhere he goes.

Speaking about the cultural impact of the movie in an interview, he said, “That's amazing. I mean, I can't believe the legs, the cultural legs that that movie's had. I mean, it's just mind-blowing to me, but it’s so cool."

 Pattinson continued, "There's so few things from that period which we still talk about. I get asked about it every single day, which is amazing and, you know, I have such fond memories about the whole thing. I'm just so grateful for it.”

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