Nancy Guthrie case investigation takes a major turn

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance investigation has taken a new turn.

Sheriff Chris Nanos shared major update with local outlet KOLD.

He stated that investigators, working with the FBI, believe January 11 may hold significance in the timeline leading up to Guthrie’s abduction.

It is believed that ‘that something occurred on Jan. 11 and that’s with the FBI’s analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they’ve done’.

Authorities have been reviewing suspect images released earlier this month, with speculation that some footage may have been captured on January 11 rather than January 31, the night Guthrie was taken.

Without timestamps, however, investigators cannot confirm the date.

The only footage definitively tied to the abduction shows the suspect removing Guthrie’s doorbell camera on January 31.

Nanos emphasized that while the information is speculative, the investigation remains active.

“We have so much in front of us. And we believe we have good evidence in front of us,” he said.

“Will that dry up? Could I be wrong? Absolutely. Anything is possible, but we’re not giving up.”

This update came after Guthrie’s daughter, TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, urged the public to revisit camera footage, notes, and conversations from January 11, January 24, and the days surrounding her mother’s disappearance.

“No detail is too small. It may be the key,” Savannah wrote on Instagram.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at her home in Catalina Foothills.

On February 2, her residence was declared a crime scene, with investigators stating she was taken against her will.

Guthrie, who has mobility issues but no cognitive impairments, could not have walked far on her own.

The Guthrie family has raised the reward for her return to $1 million.