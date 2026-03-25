Scarlett Johansson, Jack Antonoff's past link resurfaces after new update

Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff's relationship gains new spotlight after fresh announcement

Jack Antonoff and Scarlett Johansson’s rarely mentioned relationship became the talk of the town after their unseen pictures from their school days were released.

The 41-year-old actress and the musician, also 41, had a short-lived relationship during their school years in 2001-2002 and attended the prom together.

Johansson and Antonoff’s Professional Children’s School classmate Christy Carlson Romano announced her memoir, Once Upon A Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star, with a star-studded carousel featuring people she grew up with.

The Disney alum included a yearbook picture from 2002 which had the Bleachers frontman and the Under The Skin star sitting in on top of a staircase.

Romano also shared pictures featuring fellow child stars Hilary Duff and Haylie Duff, as well as the cover of her upcoming book to be published in October.

For the caption Romano penned, “It took me two grueling years to write this memoir. I had to relive my lowest lows, my highest highs, and find the courage to share my most vulnerable moments with you. It’s risky. It’s honest. It’s the most empowered I’ve ever felt. And I’m proud to finally share it.”

The Isimo hitmaker and Johansson’s prom pictures first went viral in 2014, after they had already split for many years.

The Jurassic Park actress moved on with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, whom she shares son Cosmo with, and also co-parents daughter Rose, 11, whose dad is her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

As for Antonoff, he married Margaret Qualley in 2023, after the end of his famous relationship with Lena Dunham back in 2010s.