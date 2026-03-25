Chappell Roan apology video exposed after bombshell discovery

Chappell Roan hit by fresh blow as hotel incident backlash continues

Chappell Roan’s security incident involving an 11-year-old fan has gotten even more intense with time as the identity of the security guard has been revealed.

The 28-year-old pop superstar maintained that she had no connection to the security guard who yelled at footballer Jorginho’s wife and stepdaughter but new reports suggest a different truth.

In her apology video, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker vowed to tell her side of the story and declared that she doesn’t hate her fans, or children, contrary to the public opinion of her at the moment.

Roan also claimed that she did not know the mother and child staying at the same hotel as her’s and did not ask security to approach them.

However, the security guard was later reported to be working with Roan and was identified as Pascal Duvier by the Daily Mail.

Duvier has also previously worked with Kim Kardashian and was fired in 2016 after the reality star was robbed at her hotel room. The guard reportedly left Kardashian unprotected during the incident.

He was sued by the Kardashians at the time, but apparently returned to work for the Casual songstress.

While Roan apologised to the child and her mother Catherine Harding, in her video, saying, I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that … if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that,” social media is not buying her narrative.

Following the recent discovery, the Grammy winner landed in even more backlash from social media users, who accused her of lying for “damage control.”