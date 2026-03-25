Daniel Radcliffe shares heartwarming detail about parenthood

Daniel Radcliffe opens up about how fatherhood deeply changed his life

Daniel Radcliffe turned his life around after welcoming his son with girlfriend Erin Darke, which included quitting a longtime smoking addiction.

The 36-year-old actor was motivated to quit smoking after his son entered his life in April 2023, after being a chain smoker for over two decades.

The Harry Potter star talked about the transformation in a new interview, sharing the things that helped him along the way.

"I have just quit smoking — not 'just' anymore, but I'm going to talk about it, because I would like to mention this book to anybody who's interested in quitting smoking," Radcliffe told Vulture.

He continued, "I smoked for 20 years pretty heavily, and I was never even thinking about quitting, and then shortly after having my son, the intrusive thoughts of my own death really helped as an incentive to quit," the Kill Your Darlings actor added.

Radcliffe mentioned that he was gifted the book, The Easy Way to Quit Smoking by Alan Carr “many years ago” and when the time was right, it really clicked for him.

The former child star has been open about his struggles with smoking and quitting the habit. In another interview, he recently spoke about fitness habits he picked up on to maintain his health after quitting.

“I do weights, circuit training, cardio. I don’t look like a person who would be a fitness freak, but I’m pretty intense about. I feel like I’m a cliché of a former alcoholic or anyone who had any kind of addictive personality and then switched that addiction to being about the gym,” Radcliffe told Wall Street Journal.

Neither Radcliffe nor Darke have revealed the name or pictures of their son yet.