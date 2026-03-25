'Bridgerton' season 5 teases bold new shake-up

Dearest reader, the marriage mart is open again – and this time, the real drama is not where you expect it.

Bridgerton is officially back in production, and season five is already teasing a storyline that’s less fairy tale, more emotional rollercoaster. At the center? Francesca Bridgerton, who is stepping back into society after heartbreak – but not quite in the way tradition demands.

“Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons,” Netflix revealed.

“But when John's cousin Michaela returns to London… Fran's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

Translation: things are about to get messy… in the best way.

The upcoming season adapts When He Was Wicked, but with a twist, as Francesca’s connection with Michaela (played by masala Baduza) takes center stage.

Meanwhile, love is looking a little more… stable for Benedict Bridgerton, who’s settling into married life. Actor Luke Thompson described leading the season as surprisingly chill.

“I just feel quite lucky… I didn't find it to be pressurized or a big burden to lead the story,” he said, adding, “I've been able to learn by watching other people do it before me.”

Still, following fan favourites like Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey is not exactly light work.

“The beauty of Bridgerton is that every year it regenerates,” Thompson shared. “And yes… they all offered help… but I was keen on making the mistakes I had to make.”

Scandal, self-discovery, and a love story no one saw coming? The ton won’t be ready.