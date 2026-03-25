Taylor Swift marks new football milestone amid Travis Kelce's NFL return

Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for new wave of interest in sports

Taylor Swift has introduced an entirely new audience to the world of football because of her vast fanbase, and Travis Kelce is super proud of it.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end applauded his fiancé for her impact on young football fans during the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, with Jason Kelce on Wednesday, March 25.

The star athletes paid tribute to an all-girls team of flag football, called the Kansas City Swifties, during the show, telling the audience that the team was formed because of Taylor sparking an interest for the sport.

Jason and Travis both gave a shout out to the pop superstar, 36, with her husband-to-be clapping and saying, “that’s awesome man.”

The hosts showed more pictures and the social media account of the team which showed their jerseys named with their favourite Taylor Swift-song.

Looking through their Instagram page, Travis said, “Oh, they're looking like they're having a blast. Nice. They looked like 8 to 10, somewhere there. Man, shout out to the KC Swifties, man, good luck this year, and hope you guys win the championship.”

This is not the first time the Kelce brothers have discussed the Grammy winner’s impact on football, it is in fact a recurring topic on the show and not without good reason.

Since the beginning of Taylor and Travis’ relationship, the Opalite hitmaker has reportedly generated over one billion in the NFL viewership, along with pulling significantly more female interest towards the sport.