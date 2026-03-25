Kylie Kelce stirs up Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumours swirl around after latest update

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is all the buzz right now after he renewed his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it appears the nuptials are sooner than the earlier rumours suggested.

While the Kelces and the Swifts have kept tight lipped about the details, interviewers are trying their best to get some answers.

During Kylie Kelce’s latest interview on Conversations With Cam podcast, the host got hold of the former athlete in a rapid-fire round and asked, “Now that your brain is busy and you’re so focused on coloring, what can we expect from Taylor and Travis’ wedding?”

However, Kylie knows how to keep a secret and refused to let anything slip, saying, “I would love to give you all the details. I don’t have them.”

This is not the first time the Not Gonna Lie host kept the fiancées’ secret. During the Today show, Savannah Guthrie asked Kylie, “Do we know? Do we think there’s a wedding this year?” to which the mom of four jokingly replied that she had “no idea.”

Despite the couple guarding all the details to their wedding, recent reports revealed that they are expected to have an extended vacation following the wedding, where they will be travelling across the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

The couple will be heading to the honeymoon right after they tie the knot as they have a small window to get married and travel as per their wishes before the NFL star is required to get to the training camp for the 2027 season.

While many of the wedding details – including the June 13 date, as well as a Rhode Island venue have been leaked, it appears that the couple will be getting married earlier now that Kelce has decided against retiring.