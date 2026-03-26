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Harry Styles fans divided over surprising discovery about singer

Harry Styles fans judge singer's choices after recent outing

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Harry Styles fans divided over surprising discovery about singer
Harry Styles fans judge singer's choices after recent outing 

Harry Styles has gone viral for his taste in podcasts after fans investigated what he was listening to, during a recent walk. 

The 31-year-old musician went on a solo walk in New York City on Monday and accidentally flipped his phone so a paparazzi camera caught a glimpse of what he was playing on the phone.

Eagle eyed fans were able to make out the title of The Daily podcast from The New York Times and the specific episode featured reporter Joseph Bernstein discussing streamer Clavicular and the world of looksmaxing, following his recent viral profile.

Clavicular has built a reputation around the looksmaxing trend and claims to be striving to become the hottest man on earth.  

While the streamer has gotten very famous, he is also much criticised for creating a negative influence over men on social media, or manosphere.

When social media accounts like DeuxMoi posted identified the podcast the Grammy winner was listening to, it gained much traction, with many fans urging him to not engage with Clavicular's content.

However, others maintained that Styles was only well-informed if he engaged with the current cultural conversations. 

Addressing the many negative comments, one Instagram user wrote, "He literally is staying informed, which 99% of you on the comments should to. It was SO educational, especially for parents who have teens."

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